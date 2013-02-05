Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 5 CME Group Inc fourth-quarter profit fell as trading sagged, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve's renewed commitment to low rates for another two and a half years.
The Chicago-based exchange operator said on Tuesday its net income was $167 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $745.9 million a year earlier, or $2.25 a share. Revenue fell to $660.9 million from $736.5 million.
Stripping out one-time items for both quarters, earnings in the fourth quarter were 63 cents a share, in line with analyst expectations.
Trading in the fourth quarter fell 13 percent to a daily average of 10.2 million. The view that short-term borrowing costs will stay near zero until mid-2015 muted interest in contracts tied to lending rates, like futures on Treasuries and fed funds. Trading in contracts tied to stock indexes also fell.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd says launching an offering of $1,600 million of senior notes due 2023 and 2025