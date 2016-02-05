Feb 5 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 4.8 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower transaction volume and clearing fees.

Net income attributable to CME fell to $291.7 million, or 86 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $306.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said revenue fell 3.2 percent to $813.8 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)