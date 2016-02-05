Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Feb 5 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 4.8 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower transaction volume and clearing fees.
Net income attributable to CME fell to $291.7 million, or 86 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $306.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said revenue fell 3.2 percent to $813.8 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, April 18 Formula One has appointed CAA Sports, a division of the U.S.-based Creative Artists Agency, to represent its global sponsorship rights.