CHICAGO Aug 25 CME Group Inc, the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, said on Monday that a technical issue resulting from planned software reconfigurations had caused its latest electronic trading outage.

The reconfigurations were made over the weekend as part of "ongoing technology enhancement projects," CME said in a statement.

The company, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and New York Mercantile Exchange, was forced to delay the start of trade on its electronic Globex platform by four hours on Aug. 24. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)