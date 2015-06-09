BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
June 9 Mobile games developer China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group Ltd said it agreed to merge with Pegasus Investment Holdings Ltd in a deal valued at about $690 million.
The deal price of $22 per American depositary share (ADS) represents a premium of 9.8 percent to China Mobile's Monday closing price. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.