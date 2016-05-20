BRIEF-Shofu completes establishment of unit in Brazil
* Says it completes establishment of unit in Brazil, named as Shofu Dental Brasil Comercio De Produtos Odontologicos Ltda, with unit SHOFU Dental Corporation, on Jan. 26
May 20 CMIC Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says a Japan-based co that engaged in real estate business to buy 2,346,000 shares (12.5 percent voting rights) in the co on May 23
* Says the acquirer's voting rights in the co to increase to 18.7 percent from 6.2 percent
* Says Global Health Investment Fund I, LLC has acquired 1.3 million shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 700 won/share for FY 2016