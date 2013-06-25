BRIEF-Galena Biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives
June 25 Canadian medical diagnostic services provider CML HealthCare Inc said it would be bought by LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services in a deal valued at C$1.22 billion ($1.16 billion), including debt.
LifeLabs, owned by Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), will pay C$10.75 per share, representing a 49 percent premium to CML's closing price on Monday.
The offer price includes the assumption of $255 million of debt, CML said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives
DARMSTADT, Germany, March 9 Germany's Merck KGaA on Thursday said it was seeking a buyer for its biosimilars unit, confirming a Reuters report in October.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.