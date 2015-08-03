BRIEF-Immunotec enters into agreement to be acquired
* Immunotec Inc - Deal for a cash consideration of $0.485 per share
Aug 3 Community Health Systems Inc, the second-largest publicly traded hospital operator, on Monday said it plans to spin off 38 hospitals and a consulting business into a separate company.
The spinoff, a publicly traded company to be called Quorum Health Corp, will include a group of hospitals primarily located in cities and counties with populations under 50,000, Community Health said.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Dynatronics announces agreement to acquire Hausmann Industries