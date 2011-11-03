SANTIAGO, Nov 3 Financial results for Chile forestry and paper company CMPC CAR.SN for the July-to-September period, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).

Jan-Sept 2011 Jan-Sept 2010 Net profit 419.10 453.47 Revenue 3,667.81 3,068.78 EPS (cents) 19.05 20.61 ($1 = 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of September) (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)