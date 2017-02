SANTIAGO, Aug 10 Financial results for Chile forestry and paper company CMPC CAR.SN for the Jan-June period, as released on Wednesday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).

Jan-June 2011 Jan-June 2010 Net profit 312.130 203.348 Revenue 2,440.162 1,944.192 EPS (dollars) 1.40 0.92 ($1 = 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara)