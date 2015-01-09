Fitch Assigns 'BBB-(EXP)' Rating to Heartland Bank's Sub-Debt

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' to Heartland Bank Limited's (HBL, BBB/Stable) proposed Australian dollar Tier 2 subordinated notes. The notes will be unsecured obligations of HBL, with a term of 10 years from issuance. Early redemption at the option of HBL is possible on the first interest payment date falling five years after issuance, or any interest payment date