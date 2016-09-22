HONG KONG, Sept 22 (IFR) - China Cinda Asset Management
, rated A3/A-/A, has named Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Cinda International, BOC International, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC and Credit Suisse as joint global coordinators for an
offering of US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 notes.
It would be the first of China's four state-owned bad-loan
managers to sell regulatory capital in the offshore bond market.
The JGCs are also bookrunners with CMB International, CICC
HK Securities, Standard Chartered Bank, Wells Fargo Securities,
UBS, CCB International, ICBC International, China Merchants
Securities (HK), ABC International, BOSC International, BoCom HK
branch, CITIC CLSA Securities, Haitong International, CESHK,
Essence International, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)