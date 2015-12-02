HONG KONG Dec 2 China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd (CEEC) is set to price its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of a HK$1.59 ($0.2051) to HK$1.73 per share indicative range, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the deal.

The institutional tranche of the IPO, which aimed to raise up to $1.96 billion, is covered, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CEEC didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO pricing. ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)