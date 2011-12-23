BEIJING Dec 23 China's refined oil product stocks at the end of November rose from a month earlier and from a year earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

The commission did not give a specific figure or percentage change for the month-end inventory.

But the statement echoes a report by the official Xinhua News Agency this week that refined oil product inventories at the end of November rose 3.6 percent from a month earlier, the first rise in six months.

Apparent consumption of refined oil products slid 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 20.36 million tonnes last month, the commission said.

Natural gas imports in November rose 150 percent from a year earlier to 3.1 billion cubic metres, the commission said.

Apparent natural gas consumption was 11.7 billion cubic metres, up 22.9 percent year on year, it added. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)