BEIJING Dec 23 China's refined oil
product stocks at the end of November rose from a month earlier
and from a year earlier, the National Development and Reform
Commission said on Friday.
The commission did not give a specific figure or percentage
change for the month-end inventory.
But the statement echoes a report by the official Xinhua
News Agency this week that refined oil product inventories at
the end of November rose 3.6 percent from a month earlier, the
first rise in six months.
Apparent consumption of refined oil products slid 0.4
percent from a year earlier to 20.36 million tonnes last month,
the commission said.
Natural gas imports in November rose 150 percent from a year
earlier to 3.1 billion cubic metres, the commission said.
Apparent natural gas consumption was 11.7 billion cubic
metres, up 22.9 percent year on year, it added.
