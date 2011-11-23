* Latin American commodities fall as China factories slow
* Brazil's real, Chile and Colombia pesos weaken vs dollar
* Euro debt, recession concern helps Mexico peso slide
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 23 Brazil's currency, the
real, lost more than 2 percent against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday, leading declines in Latin American currencies, on
concern a slowing Chinese economy will slash demand and prices
for the country's iron-ore, soybeans other commodity exports.
In late morning trading the real BRBY fell 2.15 percent to
1.8453, its weakest levels in seven weeks.
The real has lost nearly 8 percent in November, the
third-biggest loss among the 36 most-traded currencies against
the dollar.
"The real is suffering because China is our biggest trading
partner," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with the Sao
Paulo unit of West LB, a German bank. The data is showing a
major contraction in China, which means that in addition to
export volumes, prices are falling, too."
Factory activity in China shrank at its fastest pace in 32
months, according the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey
compiled by Markit. [ID:nL4E7MN1HM]
The seasonally adjusted index <PMI/CNMA1> reading of 48
showed a decline in factory managers acquisition of goods and
services.
China, the world's second-largest national economy, is the
world's principal market for raw materials such as iron-ore and
copper used in manufacturing. Its population of 1.3 billion is
also the principal market for soybeans and other agricultural
products produced in Brazil and other Latin American
countries.
In October, 63 percent of Brazil's $1.11 billion in exports
were raw materials such as iron-ore and other metals,
petroleum, agricultural goods such as soybeans, sugar, beef,
chicken and coffee, and semi-manufactured commodities such as
steel slabs and cellulose.
Iron ore with a 65 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell
2.9 percent in spot-market trading, its biggest one-day slide
in nearly a month and one of its five largest slides in a year.
Brazil is the world's second-largest producer and largest
exporter of the commodity.
Soybeans for January delivery SF2 fell 1.4 percent to
$11.36-3/4 a bushel in Chicago. Brazil is the world's
second-largest exporter of the oilseed. [ID:nL4E7MN1GW]
Other Latin American currencies strongly linked to
commodities also weakened.
Chile's peso CLP=CL shed 0.98 percent to 523.30, its
weakest in nearly seven weeks.
Chile, the world's largest producer of copper, gets about
55 percent of its export earnings from the reddish metal, a key
component in electrical and electronic goods.
Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3 fell 2.13
percent to $7,174.00 a tonne in London.
Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.52 percent to
1,927.95, testing its weakest levels in more than six weeks.
Colombia is a major producer of oil and coal and an leading
producer of coffee.
Brent crude for January settlement LCOc1, an
international light oil benchmark, fell 1.06 percent to $107.87
a barrel.
Latin American currencies also weakened on concern Europe,
a regional economy that when considered together is larger than
China's, is also slowing and is likely to enter a recession
soon.
The region's debt crisis also widened as concern grew that
France will have to come up with new cash to bail out the
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia and weak market demand for German
bonds raised concern Europe's largest and most solid economy
may have trouble selling debt. [ID:nL5E7MN1M4]
The country's central bank was forced to buy 39 percent of
the 6 billion euro debt sale, making it one of the least
successful German debt offers since the launch of the euro
currency.
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 weakened 0.60 percent to 14.0700 to
the dollar.
