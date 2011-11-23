* Latin American commodities fall as China factories slow

* Brazil's real, Chile and Colombia pesos weaken vs dollar

* Euro debt, recession concern helps Mexico peso slide

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 23 Brazil's currency, the real, lost more than 2 percent against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, leading declines in Latin American currencies, on concern a slowing Chinese economy will slash demand and prices for the country's iron-ore, soybeans other commodity exports.

In late morning trading the real BRBY fell 2.15 percent to 1.8453, its weakest levels in seven weeks.

The real has lost nearly 8 percent in November, the third-biggest loss among the 36 most-traded currencies against the dollar.

"The real is suffering because China is our biggest trading partner," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with the Sao Paulo unit of West LB, a German bank. The data is showing a major contraction in China, which means that in addition to export volumes, prices are falling, too."

Factory activity in China shrank at its fastest pace in 32 months, according the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey compiled by Markit. [ID:nL4E7MN1HM]

The seasonally adjusted index <PMI/CNMA1> reading of 48 showed a decline in factory managers acquisition of goods and services.

China, the world's second-largest national economy, is the world's principal market for raw materials such as iron-ore and copper used in manufacturing. Its population of 1.3 billion is also the principal market for soybeans and other agricultural products produced in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

In October, 63 percent of Brazil's $1.11 billion in exports were raw materials such as iron-ore and other metals, petroleum, agricultural goods such as soybeans, sugar, beef, chicken and coffee, and semi-manufactured commodities such as steel slabs and cellulose.

Iron ore with a 65 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell 2.9 percent in spot-market trading, its biggest one-day slide in nearly a month and one of its five largest slides in a year. Brazil is the world's second-largest producer and largest exporter of the commodity.

Soybeans for January delivery SF2 fell 1.4 percent to $11.36-3/4 a bushel in Chicago. Brazil is the world's second-largest exporter of the oilseed. [ID:nL4E7MN1GW]

Other Latin American currencies strongly linked to commodities also weakened.

Chile's peso CLP=CL shed 0.98 percent to 523.30, its weakest in nearly seven weeks.

Chile, the world's largest producer of copper, gets about 55 percent of its export earnings from the reddish metal, a key component in electrical and electronic goods.

Copper for delivery in three months CMCU3 fell 2.13 percent to $7,174.00 a tonne in London.

Colombia's peso COP2=STFX weakened 0.52 percent to 1,927.95, testing its weakest levels in more than six weeks. Colombia is a major producer of oil and coal and an leading producer of coffee.

Brent crude for January settlement LCOc1, an international light oil benchmark, fell 1.06 percent to $107.87 a barrel.

Latin American currencies also weakened on concern Europe, a regional economy that when considered together is larger than China's, is also slowing and is likely to enter a recession soon.

The region's debt crisis also widened as concern grew that France will have to come up with new cash to bail out the Franco-Belgian bank Dexia and weak market demand for German bonds raised concern Europe's largest and most solid economy may have trouble selling debt. [ID:nL5E7MN1M4]

The country's central bank was forced to buy 39 percent of the 6 billion euro debt sale, making it one of the least successful German debt offers since the launch of the euro currency.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 weakened 0.60 percent to 14.0700 to the dollar. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)