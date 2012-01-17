SHANGHAI, Jan 17 China's National Bureau of Statistics released the following base metals production figures for December and the year to date.

A more detailed breakdown will be provided by the bureau the following day.

Figures are in tonnes.

Dec yr/yr Jan-Dec yr/yr

pct pct Refined Copper 457,000 8.0 5,179,000 14.2 Aluminium 1,427,000 15.5 17,555,000 11.2 Zinc 514,000 14.7 5,344,000 3.8 Lead 439,000 14.9 4,732,000 12.5 Nickel 26,552 31.5 276,571 34.4 Tin 9,056 -37.6 155,855 4.9 Magnesium 51,000 -8.9 716,000 8.8 Titanium 7,000 0.0 86,000 17.8

In concentrate: Copper 125,000 13.6 1,298,000 14.7 Alumina 2,613,000 3.0 34,172,000 14.8 Zinc 488,000 31.9 4,458,000 20.5 Antimony 23,416 14.4 198,709 2.9 (Reporting by China Energy and Commodities team; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)