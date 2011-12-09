Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
BEIJING, Dec 9 The following table shows China's output figures for crude oil, natural gas and oil products in the previous month and the year to date, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
Crude and oil products figures are in tonnes. Natural gas figures are in billion cubic metres. Percent changes are from a year earlier.
Monthly figures are preliminary and will be revised in later cumulative data.
Nov yr/yr Oct mo/mo Jan-Nov yr/yr
pct pct pct Refinery Crude Throughput 37,870,000 3.2 37,106,000 2.1 408,493,000 5.3 Domestic oil product output: Gasoline 6,899,000 6.0 6,902,000 -0.04 73,787,000 6.0 Kerosene 1,630,000 13.0 1,474,000 10.6 17,161,000 8.1 Diesel 14,132,000 1.7 13,716,000 3.0 152,185,000 5.9 Fuel Oil 1,647,000 -4.0 1,567,000 5.1 17,148,000 -1.2 LPG 1,849,000 4.5 1,894,000 -2.4 19,876,000 7.2 Domestic production: Crude Oil 16,462,000 -6.4 16,670,000 -1.2 186,701,000 0.6 Natural Gas 9.05 7.7 8.370 8.1 93.01 7.1 (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; editing by Miral Fahmy)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has transformed his farmland into a field of solar panels to help power his tiny rural hometown, nearly four decades after he first had panels installed on the roof of the White House.
LONDON, Feb 10 An OPEC-led production cut may well be accelerating a drawdown in global oil stocks that began last year, but implementing the reduction for just six months means the producer group will fall short of achieving its objective of rebalancing the market.