BEIJING, Dec 9 The following table shows China's output figures for crude oil, natural gas and oil products in the previous month and the year to date, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Crude and oil products figures are in tonnes. Natural gas figures are in billion cubic metres. Percent changes are from a year earlier.

Monthly figures are preliminary and will be revised in later cumulative data.

Nov yr/yr Oct mo/mo Jan-Nov yr/yr

pct pct pct Refinery Crude Throughput 37,870,000 3.2 37,106,000 2.1 408,493,000 5.3 Domestic oil product output: Gasoline 6,899,000 6.0 6,902,000 -0.04 73,787,000 6.0 Kerosene 1,630,000 13.0 1,474,000 10.6 17,161,000 8.1 Diesel 14,132,000 1.7 13,716,000 3.0 152,185,000 5.9 Fuel Oil 1,647,000 -4.0 1,567,000 5.1 17,148,000 -1.2 LPG 1,849,000 4.5 1,894,000 -2.4 19,876,000 7.2 Domestic production: Crude Oil 16,462,000 -6.4 16,670,000 -1.2 186,701,000 0.6 Natural Gas 9.05 7.7 8.370 8.1 93.01 7.1 (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; editing by Miral Fahmy)