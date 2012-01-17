SHANGHAI, Jan 17 The following table shows China's output figures for crude oil, natural gas and oil products in December, as provided by the National Bureau of Statistics.

A more detailed breakdown will be provided by the NBS the following day. Please click on to see previous months' tables.

Crude and oil products figures are in tonnes and natural gas figures in billions of cubic metres.

Dec yr/yr Jan-Dec yr/yr

pct pct Refinery crude throughput 39,233,000 4.0 447,735,000 4.9 Gasoline output 7,195,000 5.5 81,411,000 6.1 Kerosene utput 1,637,000 24.6 18,798,000 10.1 Diesel output 14,664,000 3.7 166,761,000 5.4 Fuel Oil 1,541,000 -3.6 18,688,000 -2.1 LPG 1,931,000 0.3 21,811,000 6.3 Domestic Production: Crude Oil output 16,980,000 -3.1 203,646,000 0.3 Natural Gas output 9.87 8.3 102.53 6.9 (If you have a query on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)