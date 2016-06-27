MONTREAL, June 27 Canadian National Railway Co said on Monday its incoming chief executive, Luc Jobin, would take the helm of the country's largest railroad on July 1 as part of a management shuffle.

Jobin, currently CN's chief financial officer, will take the top job at the railway following the departure of CEO Claude Mongeau, who previously said he would be stepping down for health reasons, the company said in a statement.

Ghislain Houle, 52, CN's corporate comptroller, has been appointed the railroad's new chief financial officer.

CN has also appointed Mike Cory, 54, the company's senior vice president, western region, as chief operating officer. Cory will replace COO Jim Vena who is retiring on July 1.

