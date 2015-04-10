(Adds comment and detail in paragraphs 4, 5; updates shares.)

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 Canada's Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it has launched an investigation into the death of a Canadian National Railway Ltd employee in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday night.

The board said in a statement it was gathering information about the accident but gave no further details.

The railway, Canada's largest, has suffered a spate of accidents in recent months, including a derailment of two crude-oil trains in the same area of northern Ontario within three weeks, raising the concern of government officials.

Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for the railway, said in an email the accident took place in the company's Saskatoon rail yard at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. The company is investigating the incident.

"This is a tragic occurrence and our thoughts are with the employee's family and friends," he said.

Canadian National shares were up 0.9 percent to C$84.88 ($67) by midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.2589 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Ted Botha)