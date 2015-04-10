BRIEF-General Electric says co and Sarawak Energy sign multiyear deal in Malaysia
* Co and Sarawak Energy sign multiyear deal in Malaysia for Tanjung Kidurong Power Station, Bintulu Source text: (http://bit.ly/2njNLkX) Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, April 10 Canada's Transportation Safety Board said on Friday it has launched an investigation into the death of a Canadian National Railway Ltd employee in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Thursday night.
The board said in a statement it was gathering information about the accident but gave no further details.
The railway, Canada's largest, has suffered a spate of accidents in recent months, including a derailment of two crude-oil trains in the same area of northern Ontario within three weeks, raising the concern of government officials.
Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for the railway, said in an email the accident took place in the company's Saskatoon rail yard at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. The company is investigating the incident.
"This is a tragic occurrence and our thoughts are with the employee's family and friends," he said.
Canadian National shares were up 0.9 percent to C$84.88 ($67) by midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.2589 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Ted Botha)
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares tumbled 45 percent in premarket trading on Friday after the drug developer said it would discontinue developing its acne drug as it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.