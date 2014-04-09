By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 9 Canadian National
Railway Co, the country's biggest railroad, this week
will reach the minimum weekly grain volume ordered by the
government, Chief Executive Claude Mongeau said on Wednesday.
Mongeau, speaking to reporters after addressing a business
audience in Winnipeg, said the company will move 500,000 tonnes
of grain this week as required by a government order. The order
also requires rival Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to
move 500,000 tonnes this week in an effort to clear a massive
grain logjam.
Transport Canada spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear confirmed the
railways were on course to reaching their targets as of March
29, the most recent data available.
The grain backlog is due to extreme circumstances, Mongeau
said, such as a record 76 million tonne Western Canada crop and
the most severe winter in decades.
Millions of tonnes of grain, worth up to C$20 billion ($18.3
billion) are sitting in country elevators and farm bins, with
the railways behind on tens of thousands of car orders from
grain handlers.
Canadian government legislation moving through the House of
Commons would also give it authority to set minimum weekly
levels of grain movement in coming years. It ordered the
railways on March 7 to ramp up to moving a combined 1 million
tonnes of grain per week on up to 11,000 cars.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)