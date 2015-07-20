BRIEF-Northern Power Systems reports Q4 net loss of $0.04/shr
* Northern Power Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TORONTO, July 20 Canadian National Railway Co reported higher second quarter earnings on Monday and said it still expects double-digit growth in earnings per share for the full year, even as volume slipped.
Net income rose to C$886 million ($682 million), or C$1.10 a share, from C$847 million, or C$1.03 a share, a year earlier. Revenue was little changed at C$3.13 billion, compared with C$3.12 billion a year earlier.
($1 = $1.30 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31