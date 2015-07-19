HONG KONG, July 20 China Railway Construction Corp Ltd said it had issued 9.94 billion yuan ($1.60 billion) worth of new A shares, raising capital to fund projects and replenish working capital.

The company said it had completed the issuance of 1.24 billion A shares at 8 yuan per share to third party investors, including Caitong Fund Management Co Ltd, Everbright Pramerica Fund Management Co Ltd, China Great Wall Asset Management Co Ltd, and China Life Insurance Co Ltd .

As part of the deal, the shares subscribed by the investors will be subject to a lock-up period of 12 months, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

The company said its gearing ratio is expected to be reduced to 81.38 percent after the deal from 82.70 percent as at end-March 2015.

