BEIJING, June 14 A Shell joint venture
in China has begun building an oil product storage facility of
capacity 200,000 cubic metres (1.26 million barrels) in the
northern port city of Tianjin, official news agency Xinhua said
on Thursday.
The facility involves an investment of 550 million yuan
($86.4 million). The first phase of the Nangang storage, with
capacity of 55,000 cubic metres, will be completed in 2013,
while the second phase will kick off in 2014 and be completed in
2015, Xinhua said.
The storage facility is expected to handle 3 million tonnes
of oil products a year and generate annual sales revenue of 24
billion yuan, the agency said.
Shell North China Oil Group, a joint venture between Shell
China and Tianjin State Farms Agribusiness Group, operated about
210 service stations in Tianjin and neighbouring provinces by
the end of 2011, domestic media said.
Tianjin, near Beijing, is home to a Sinopec subsidiary
refinery of 300,000 barrels per day. Other storage facilities
there include a 1.0 million-cubic-metre commercial crude oil
storage operated by state oil giant CNPC and a 3.2 million cubic
metre commercial crude storage being built by Sinopec.
($1 = 6.369 Chinese Yuan)
