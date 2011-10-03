(Repeats without changes to text)
BRUSSELS Oct 3 China National Chemical Corp.
(ChemChina) and Koor Industries won EU clearance on
Monday to take joint control of agricultural product company
Makhteshim Agan Industries .
The European Commission said in a statement that the deal
did not raise competition concerns in the European Union.
"The joint venture partners will continue to face
competition from a number of other strong competitors in the EU
and customers still retain sufficient alternative suppliers in
all of the markets concerned," the EU executive said in a
statement.
Holding company Koor has various investments in the
financial and agrochemcial sectors.