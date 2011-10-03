(Repeats without changes to text)

BRUSSELS Oct 3 China National Chemical Corp. (ChemChina) and Koor Industries won EU clearance on Monday to take joint control of agricultural product company Makhteshim Agan Industries .

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal did not raise competition concerns in the European Union.

"The joint venture partners will continue to face competition from a number of other strong competitors in the EU and customers still retain sufficient alternative suppliers in all of the markets concerned," the EU executive said in a statement.

Holding company Koor has various investments in the financial and agrochemcial sectors.