Sept 22 People in developing countries view
corporations more favorably than those in developed countries, a
survey by CNBC and public relations firm Burson-Marsteller
showed.
According to the survey, 72 percent of the public in
emerging economies saw corporations as a "source of hope, rather
than fear", compared with 52 percent in developed economies.
The survey also found that 57 percent of the general
population and 53 percent of executives believed that
corporations take advantage of tax loopholes to avoid paying
their fair share of tax.
Most of those surveyed, including 70 percent of the general
population and 67 percent of business leaders in the United
States, agreed that it was important for corporations to pay
their fair share of taxes.
The exception was Russia. Only 12 percent of those surveyed
in the country said it was very important for corporations to
pay taxes, while more than half said it was not.
"Six years after the economic crisis hit, this major survey
makes clear that, while the reputations of corporations and
business leaders are improving, there is still real work to do
to dispel doubts about their impact," said Donald Baer,
worldwide chair and chief executive of Burson-Marsteller.
The survey - CNBC/Burson-Marsteller Corporate Perception
Indicator - polled 25,000 individuals and 1,800 business
executives across the world.
