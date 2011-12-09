HONG KONG Dec 9 China National Building
Materials, a major Chinese cement producer, is to set
up a cement joint venture with a registered capital of 10
billion yuan ($1.6 billion).
China National will take a 50 percent stake in the joint
venture, with the rest split among three domestic companies, it
said on Friday.
China National will contribute 3 billion yuan to the joint
venture -- Southwest Cement Co Ltd -- later this month, and
contribute the remaining 2 billion yuan in two years.
The venture should help the company expand in southwestern
China through mergers and acquisitions, it said.
($1 = 6.3619 yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Dan Lalor)