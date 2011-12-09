HONG KONG Dec 9 China National Building Materials, a major Chinese cement producer, is to set up a cement joint venture with a registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion).

China National will take a 50 percent stake in the joint venture, with the rest split among three domestic companies, it said on Friday.

China National will contribute 3 billion yuan to the joint venture -- Southwest Cement Co Ltd -- later this month, and contribute the remaining 2 billion yuan in two years.

The venture should help the company expand in southwestern China through mergers and acquisitions, it said. ($1 = 6.3619 yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Dan Lalor)