Nov 6 Direct Energy Business and Xpress Natural
Gas have started construction of a compressed natural gas (CNG)
production facility and distribution terminal in Manheim, New
York, according to a joint statement by the companies on
Thursday.
The facility, northwest of Albany, New York, is expected to
be fully operational by spring 2015, the statement added.
Direct Energy Business and Xpress Natural Gas entered an
agreement to deliver CNG to off-pipeline industrial and
commercial businesses and institutions in the state of New York
in November 2013.
Direct Energy, one of region's biggest energy providers, is
a North American subsidiary of Britain's largest energy
supplier, Centrica PLC.
Over the last couple of years, Centrica has increasingly
looked to the United States for growth opportunities, and in
2013, it spent around $1 billion adding Hess Corp's U.S.
energy retail arm to its North American portfolio.
Xpress Natural Gas, launched in 2011 by a team of
entrepreneurs and natural gas engineers, operates the largest
fleet of high-capacity, all-composite CNG trailers in North
America. It also provides service to eastern Canada, and is the
only provider licensed by the U.S. Department of Energy to
export trucked CNG.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Anupam Chatterjee
in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)