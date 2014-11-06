Nov 6 Direct Energy Business and Xpress Natural Gas have started construction of a compressed natural gas (CNG) production facility and distribution terminal in Manheim, New York, according to a joint statement by the companies on Thursday.

The facility, northwest of Albany, New York, is expected to be fully operational by spring 2015, the statement added.

Direct Energy Business and Xpress Natural Gas entered an agreement to deliver CNG to off-pipeline industrial and commercial businesses and institutions in the state of New York in November 2013.

Direct Energy, one of region's biggest energy providers, is a North American subsidiary of Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica PLC.

Over the last couple of years, Centrica has increasingly looked to the United States for growth opportunities, and in 2013, it spent around $1 billion adding Hess Corp's U.S. energy retail arm to its North American portfolio.

Xpress Natural Gas, launched in 2011 by a team of entrepreneurs and natural gas engineers, operates the largest fleet of high-capacity, all-composite CNG trailers in North America. It also provides service to eastern Canada, and is the only provider licensed by the U.S. Department of Energy to export trucked CNG. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)