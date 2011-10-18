FRANKFURT Oct 18 U.S. farm equipment maker Agco
Corp reiterated its interest in buying Italian group
Fiat Industrial's CNH Global unit, German daily
Handelsblatt reported.
"I would like to buy Case New Holland from Fiat," Chief
Executive Martin Richenhagen was quoted as saying in an
interview published in the paper's Tuesday edition. "But so far
I could not persuade (Fiat CEO) Sergio Marchionne to
sell."
In December, Agco's CEO said he had talked to Marchionne
about buying CNH but failed to persuade the Italian executive to
sell out.
In July, he told Reuters he was convinced that any takeover
of CNH was "not doable".
Fiat Industrial owns 89 percent of CNH, the owner of the
Case and New Holland brands of farm and earthmoving equipment.
Agco, whose brands also include Massey Ferguson, is investing
in two factories in China and sees Africa as a growth region in
the medium term, Richenhagen said.
Agco's chief said he believed 2011 would be the farm
equipment maker's best ever year with 9 percent growth compared
with 2010. Agco will likely surpass the $10 billion threshold
for sales, Richenhagen said.
