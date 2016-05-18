May 18 CNH CO., LTD.:

* Says it will sell 212,999 shares of Premiermotors Co.,Ltd, for 6.38 billion won, to adjust debt structure

* To hold 29 percent stake (87,001 shares) in the Premiermotors, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xWcHTeOg

