UPDATE 1-Sony takes $976 mln charge on movie segment as DVD market shrinks
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background, sale of online unit M3)
MILAN, Sept 12 Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial has signed a 10-year partnership with South Korea's shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries to develop mini-excavators, completing the expansion of its excavator product portfolio.
Under the agreement -- which applies globally with the exception of South Korea and could be renewed for a further three years -- Hyundai Heavy Industries will grant manufacturing licensing and component and spare parts supply to CNH.
"Once fully realised, the mini-excavator product offering will include 14 models ranging from one ton to six tons," CNH said in a note. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background, sale of online unit M3)
* "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible"
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Jan 30 Campaigning has not officially started, but a string of video "selfies" by the likes of sports stars, actors and cabinet ministers has already launched a divisive debate on plans that would hand Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.