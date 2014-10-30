(Recasts with 2015 guidance, adds details)

MILAN Oct 30 Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial expects to maintain profit at this year's levels in 2015, as better margins in its commercial and construction vehicles businesses offset weak demand from the farming industry.

Faced with falling prices for farm commodities, growers around the globe are purchasing fewer tractors and harvesters, putting companies like CNH Industrial under pressure.

The company said its efforts to improve productivity and cut costs would also help "offset projected challenging conditions in the row crop sector of the agricultural business", allowing it to report a flat operating profit next year.

CNH Industrial, created last year from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, reported a 13 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit from industrial activities on Thursday, but still confirmed its full-year guidance for 2014, sending its Milan-listed shares more than 4 percent higher.

The stock, which is down nearly 23 percent so far this year, was up 2.5 percent at 6.55 euros at 1410 GMT, compared with a 1.1 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index.

"They are confirming guidance for this year and predicting flat profit for next which is definitely a positive given the tough situation in the agriculture sector in North America and the ongoing challenges in the European truck market," a Milan-based trader said.

The sister company of carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said net profit in the third quarter fell to $162 million from $275 million in the previous year, in line with an analyst forecast of $161 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total group revenues were down 5.2 percent to $7.74 billion, while sales of its industrial activities were down 6 percent.

The company, which competes with Caterpillar Inc and Deere & Co, said net industrial debt stood at $3.9 billion at the end of September, up from $3.7 billion at the end of June.

In a new business plan unveiled in May, CNH Industrial said it expected to raise operating profit for its industrial activities by as much as 60 percent and become debt free over five years, by expanding and renewing its product line-up and growing in Asia.

The company said it would invest $11.7 billion over the period in new product launches and research and development to grow net sales of its construction, agriculture and commercial machinery by 17 percent to $38.3 billion by 2018. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)