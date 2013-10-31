MILAN Oct 31 Truck and tractor maker CNH
Industrial sees "material" improvement in
truck unit Iveco's shrinking trading profit in the fourth
quarter of this year from the third quarter, CEO Richard Tobin
said on Thursday.
Tobin said on a quarterly earnings conference call that the
company was capable of improving Iveco's profitability even in a
flat market.
Investors are eying Iveco for signs that the truck maker's
profitability is recovering from a sales slump as a recession
crimps spending.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)