* Company tries first ever perpetual offshore renminbi bond
* Appetite for yield and duration suggested hybrids could
work
* Transaction may pave the way for bank capital deals
By Nethelie Wong and Kit Yin Boey
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (IFR) - Thailand's Ananda Development
emerged this week as a surprise candidate for the maiden issue
of hybrid notes in the offshore renminbi market.
Bankers had been toying with the idea of offering an
offshore renminbi perpetual bond for over a year, as a natural
next step for a market that has welcomed higher coupons and
longer tenors over the past year.
The most likely candidate for a Dim Sum hybrid, however,
would have been a highly rated name or a Chinese state-owned
enterprise. As such, market players were very surprised to see a
mid-cap Thai developer being the first to step forward.
Ananda is betting that a very high yield of around 9.5% will
lure investors to the unrated Reg S deal. It has also structured
the bond with only three years to the first call date, as well
as a rate reset and a record 600bp step-up on the coupon, if the
notes are not called at that time.
While that will help offset investor concerns over duration
and interest rate risk, the deal still comes as a test of risk
appetite in the offshore renminbi market, where investors have
preferred higher-rated credits and shorter tenors. Books were
still open late this Friday and it was unclear if the issuer
would be successful.
Still, a corporate perpetual would pave the way for other
companies to issue hybrid capital through the Dim Sum market at
a time when Chinese banks are expected to embark on a round of
additional Tier 1 capital raisings next year.
HIGHER YIELDS
A perpetual for Ananda would also confirm the offshore
renminbi market's ability to deliver competitive funding for
lower-rated companies after a record number of high-yield issues
over the last year. Chinese developer Golden Wheel Tiandi set
the high watermark for coupons in April with an 11.25% 2016
note.
Appetite for duration in the Dim Sum market has also
improved from the early days, when tenors rarely exceeded three
years. The Chinese Government issued a 30-year offshore renminbi
bond in June.
"I am not comfortable with long-tenor paper beyond five
years in CNH [as ofshore renminbi is called], mostly because of
liquidity issues, but the step-up makes this deal quite
interesting," said one investor.
While the investor base has deepened, however, bankers say
finding a first issuer has been complicated. The swap market
remains illiquid at longer tenors, they say, explaining why the
first hybrid is more likely to come from a company with renminbi
funding needs.
The lack of a clear benchmark in the offshore renminbi
market has also been a hurdle to the rate reset structure that
is popular with investors in US dollar perps.
Leads Barclays, CLSA/Citic Securities and CIMB resolved the
swap issue by offering Ananda the option to swap the interest
rate as if it were a three-year bond, something that the high
step-up might have made easier to justify. The proceeds will be
converted to Thai baht.
LOW STOCK PRICE
If successful, the issue will allow Ananda to increase its
equity in the balance sheet without diluting shareholders. The
issuer is not short of money, but the company told its
shareholders it would maintain a debt-to-equity ratio of below
1.1x.
Ananda completed its Bt5.6bn (US$161m) IPO at Bt4.20 a piece
in December 2012, but its shares have since fallen to Bt2.56,
explaining its reluctance to sell new shares.
Before opting for the offshore renminbi market, the issuer
was looking to launch a perp offering in several other places,
including the domestic Thai baht, the Singapore dollar and the
US dollar markets.
Those avenues were not as welcoming as the Dim Sum market,
though.
High-yield bonds are rare in Thailand, and the only perp so
far came from PTTEP, one of the country's top issuers.
Singapore's private-bank investor base was hungry for perps
last year, but has become far more selective and more demanding
in yields recently.
Pricing of 5.5%-6.0% was heard for a potential Ananda perp
in Singapore dollars, but investors saw that as too low for an
unknown foreign mid-cap borrower.
In comparison, Heeton Holdings, also a property developer
with a market cap of S$175m (US$141m), sold a two-year bond last
week at 5.60%, suggesting that Ananda, with a market cap of
around US$275m, would have to pay far more for a perp.
Eventually, Ananda decided that tapping the offshore
renminbi market would be the most economical. It may also create
a new landmark.
(Reporting By Nethelie Wong and Kit Yin Boey; Editing by
Christopher Langner and Steve Garton)