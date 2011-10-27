Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
27 ottobre Cnh , controllata di Fiat Industrial , ha archiviato il terzo trimestre con un utile per azione, escludendo le poste straordinarie, di 1,13 dollari.
I ricavi sono aumentati del 30%, a 4,6 miliardi di dollari, mentre il margine operativo è salito del 92%.
Cnh ha detto di vedere i ricavi 2011 nella parte alta della guidance, che prevede una crescita del 15-20%.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
