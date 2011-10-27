* Q3 adjusted EPS $1.13 beats Wall St. view of $0.82
Oct 27 CNH Global N.V. posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said full-year revenue
growth will be at the upper end of its prior forecast as it
benefits from growing demand in agricultural and construction
equipment markets.
The strong results and outlook drove CNH's stock up 8
percent to $36.84 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
CNH Global, the world's second largest maker of farm
equipment after Deere & Co , now expects revenue growth to
be at the higher end of its prior outlook of 15-20 percent.
The U.S. agricultural economy in several markets is the
healthiest it has been in years as rising farm income allows
farmers to pay off debt and buy land and machinery to meet
booming demand for crops and livestock.
CNH, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Fiat Industrial
SpA , expects demand for agriculture equipment to be up
10 percent in 2011.
The company said construction equipment market continues to
improve with the exception of the Asia Pacific region where the
demand has begun to slow from high growth levels over the past
36 months.
It forecast global construction equipment demand to be up
20-25 percent for the full year.
CNH makes tractors, combines, planters, forklifts and sked
steer loaders under the Case and New Holland brands among
others.
Earlier this week, rival Agco posted a strong third
quarter and raised its full-year outlook on the strength of its
agriculture market.
CNH's third-quarter net income was $274 million, or $1.14 a
share, compared with $83 million, or 35 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, profit was $1.13 a share. Sales jumped 30
percent to $4.6 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 82 cents a share on
revenue of $4.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)