* Q3 adjusted EPS $1.13 beats Wall St. view of $0.82

* Expects FY sales growth to be at upper end of 15-20 pct

* Says construction equipment demand in Asia-Pacific slowing

Oct 27 CNH Global N.V. posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said full-year revenue growth will be at the upper end of its prior forecast as it benefits from growing demand in agricultural and construction equipment markets.

The strong results and outlook drove CNH's stock up 8 percent to $36.84 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

CNH Global, the world's second largest maker of farm equipment after Deere & Co , now expects revenue growth to be at the higher end of its prior outlook of 15-20 percent.

The U.S. agricultural economy in several markets is the healthiest it has been in years as rising farm income allows farmers to pay off debt and buy land and machinery to meet booming demand for crops and livestock.

CNH, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Fiat Industrial SpA , expects demand for agriculture equipment to be up 10 percent in 2011.

The company said construction equipment market continues to improve with the exception of the Asia Pacific region where the demand has begun to slow from high growth levels over the past 36 months.

It forecast global construction equipment demand to be up 20-25 percent for the full year.

CNH makes tractors, combines, planters, forklifts and sked steer loaders under the Case and New Holland brands among others.

Earlier this week, rival Agco posted a strong third quarter and raised its full-year outlook on the strength of its agriculture market.

CNH's third-quarter net income was $274 million, or $1.14 a share, compared with $83 million, or 35 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, profit was $1.13 a share. Sales jumped 30 percent to $4.6 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 82 cents a share on revenue of $4.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)