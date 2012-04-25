GLOBAL-MARKETS-Trump rally gives way to caution as Yellen testimony looms
April 25 CNH Global N.V. posted a sharp jump in quarterly profit on strong growth in agriculture and construction equipment markets and higher margins.
CNH Global, the world's second largest maker of farm equipment after Deere & Co, said first-quarter net income rose to $269 million, or $1.11 per share, from $138 million, or 63 cents per share, a year ago.
Sales rose 22 percent to $4.64 billion. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
