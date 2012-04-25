* Q1 EPS $1.11 beats analysts' estimates of $0.74
* Sales jump 22 pct
* Reaffirms full-year sales growth of 5 pct
By A. Ananthalakshmi
April 25 Farm and construction equipment maker
CNH Global NV posted quarterly results that blew past
analysts' estimates as strong prices for wheat, corn and other
commodities encouraged farmers in North America to buy
high-margin farm equipment.
CNH Global, the world's second largest maker of farm
equipment after Deere & Co, said sales of agriculture
equipment jumped 18 percent during the March quarter.
The company, a majority-owned subsidiary of Fiat Industrial
SpA, makes tractors, combines, planters, forklifts and
sked steer loaders under the Case and New Holland brands, among
others.
It maintained its full-year forecast of a 5 percent revenue
growth despite a 22 percent jump in first-quarter
sales.
CNH will review its outlook only at the end of the second
quarter, the company said on a conference call with analysts.
"We view this as conservative and pretty typical for
management to reiterate guidance during the first quarter," said
William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria.
De Maria said he would not be surprised if CNH posted
revenue growth of over 10 percent for the year.
Agriculture sales were helped by early plantings, higher
acreage and an increased combine market share owing to Deere's
limited production, the analyst said.
CNH's outlook for the construction equipment segment,
however, was cautious due to weakness in Asia.
FIAT MERGER IMPENDING
Talks about a possible merger with parent Fiat Industrial
have intensified over the past several weeks.
Fiat Industrial Chairman Sergio Marchionne said earlier this
month that he would assess buying out the remaining stake in
CNH, adding "technically we don't need two listed companies."
Rival Agco Corp had expressed interest in buying
CNH last year, but Marchionne said he had no intentions to sell
the Italian engineering group's almost-90-percent stake in CNH.
William Blair analyst De Maria said he firmly believes that
a full merger of Fiat Industrial and CNH will happen by this
summer.
CNH refused to comment on the Fiat merger on its earnings
call.
Shares of Fiat Industrial jumped 7 percent on the Milan
stock exchange after CNH results. It also reported results on
Wednesday.
CNH shares, which have almost doubled since October 2011,
also rose 4 percent to $46 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Supriya Kurane)