BRIEF-Cintas Corp announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of G&K Services
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.
MILAN, June 25 Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial said on Wednesday it plans to issue new bonds, subject to market conditions, to be used for working capital and other general purposes.
No value for the notes was given. They will be guaranteed by CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and New Holland Credit Company LLC, each a wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial Capital LLC, the company added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.
WARSAW, March 17 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, said on Friday it had put on hold the second phase of expansion of its Sierra Gorda project in Chile.
* About $13.0 million of bank debt will be repaid in connection with sale and company will record a book loss of about $4.0 million in Q1 2017