MILAN, June 25 Truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial said on Wednesday it plans to issue new bonds, subject to market conditions, to be used for working capital and other general purposes.

No value for the notes was given. They will be guaranteed by CNH Industrial Capital America LLC and New Holland Credit Company LLC, each a wholly owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial Capital LLC, the company added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)