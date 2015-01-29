MILAN Jan 29 Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial will not consider any divestitures to strengthen its balance sheet, Chief Executive Richard Tobin said on Thursday.

"We've got all the tools we need to continue to improve the financial position of the company. I don't think we would consider divestitures as part of reaching those goals," Tobin told investors in a conference call to discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Stephen Jewkes)