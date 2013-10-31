MILAN Oct 31 Truck and tractor maker CNH
Industrial said on Thursday third-quarter
profit and margin fell as a stronger euro impacted its Latin
American business, and confirmed its full-year targets.
The sister company of Italian car maker Fiat, which
competes with Caterpillar Inc and Deere & Co,
said revenues were 6.22 billion euros in the third quarter, down
1.5 percent year-on-year.
Net profit was 248 million euros, down from 291 million
euros for the third quarter of last year.
Trading profit at truck unit Iveco, which accounts for about
one third of group sales, fell 95 percent to 15 million euros.