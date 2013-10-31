MILAN Oct 31 Tractor and trucks maker CNH
Industrial reported an 11 percent fall in its
third-quarter trading profit on Thursday, hit by a stronger
euro, but said its long-suffering Iveco truck business might now
be on the turn.
The newly formed sister company of Italian car maker Fiat
stuck to its full-year targets on Thursday as a strong
performance from high-margin agricultural machinery is expected
to offset weakness in trucks and construction equipment.
It also said it sees "material improvement" in Iveco's
profitability by the year-end as the European economy recovers.
"We expect to have a material improvement in Iveco's trading
profit in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter," Chief
Executive Richard Tobin told analysts on a conference call.
Europe's heavy truck makers are emerging from an extended
slump in demand due to the economic malaise in the euro zone,
with a growing body of evidence that the need to replace ageing
fleets is at last prompting truck operators to invest.
CNH Industrial, which competes with Caterpillar Inc
and Deere & Co, said it made a trading profit (earnings
before interest, tax and one-time items) in the third quarter of
508 million euros ($691 million), down from 570 million in the
same period last year, while revenue fell 1.5 percent to 6.22
billion euros.
Net profit fell to 248 million euros from 291 million a
year ago.
Though predominantly a maker of farm and construction
machinery about one third of its revenue comes from trucks, with
Iveco a drag on earnings in recent quarters after it cut prices
to maintain market share in Europe.
Trading profits at Iveco fell 95 percent to 15 million euros
in the third quarter, although net revenue rose nearly 2 percent
to 2.09 billion euros because of what the company described as a
"modest recovery" in European demand.
Trading profit at its Agricultural and Construction
Equipment division was up 5.8 percent at 470 million euros
despite further losses in the construction business.
CNH Industrial also reaffirmed its financial forecasts for
2013 of a 3-4 percent revenue increase, a trading margin of
between 7.5 and 8.3 percent and net industrial debt of between
1.4 billion and 1.6 billion euros. Trading margin in the third
quarter was down 0.8 percentage points at 8.2 percent.
The results are the first to be announced since CNH
Industrial was created at the end of last month from the merger
of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH and the group will
begin reporting its results in dollars instead of euros from the
first quarter of next year now its primary listing is in New
York.
The company will also present new financial targets when it
releases its first-quarter results next year, Tobin said.
The shares were down 3 percent at $11.78 by 1804 GMT.
Earlier its shares in Milan, where the company has a secondary
listing, closed down 3.3 percent at 8.71 euros ($11.84).