UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, April 30 Tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial is interested in acquisitions in the agricultural machinery sector as valuations of companies it could buy are becoming more reasonable, Chief Executive Richard Tobin said on Thursday.
"The agriculture sector because of our global market position is the most attractive for us," Tobin told analysts on a post-results conference call.
"We remain opportunistic, we are looking at a number of things, but in terms of valuations the ground to do something is there." (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources