* Q4 industrial op profit falls to $376 mln from $389 mln
* Sales down 11 percent at $8.02 billion
* Shares down 1.9 pct vs 0.2 pct drop in Milan bourse
(Adds details, shares)
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Jan 29 Tractor and trucks maker CNH
Industrial NV reported a drop in
fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday as weaker demand for
agricultural machinery more than offset improved results in
construction equipment.
Faced with falling grain prices, growers around the globe
are purchasing fewer tractors and harvesters, putting companies
like CNH Industrial under pressure. The group was also hurt by
lower demand for commercial vehicles in Latin America.
The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and
its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit from its industrial
activities (excluding financial services) fell to $376 million
(332.3 million euros) in the three months, down from $389
million the previous year, on sales down 11 percent at $8.02
billion.
Shares in the company, which had risen last week to their
highest in six months, were down 1.9 percent at 6.4 euros,
underperforming a 0.2 percent drop in Milan's blue-chip index.
The company said it expected improved profitability at the
commercial vehicles and construction equipment units this year,
coupled with cost cuts across the group.
"These actions are expected to buffer, but not fully offset,
the negative impact from the continuation of challenging trading
conditions in the 'row-crop' sector of the agricultural
industry," it said in a statement.
The company, which competes with Caterpillar Inc and
Deere & Co, said it had also been affected by the
appreciation of the U.S. dollar and may see a decline in its
operating margin if the are further adverse currency
fluctuations.
In a new business plan unveiled in May last year, CNH
Industrial said it expected to raise operating profit for its
industrial activities by as much as 60 percent and become
debt-free over five years, by expanding and renewing its product
line-up and growing in Asia.
For the full year, CNH Industrial missed its own earnings
guidance, with operating profit for industrial activities at
$1.99 billion, below a forecast of between $2.1 billion and $2.2
billion.
Net industrial debt stood at $2.7 billion at the end of
2014, down from $3.9 billion at the end of September. It is
expected to fall to between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion this
year.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.20 euros per
share on its 2014 earnings.
For 2015, it expects industrial sales of around $28 billion,
with an operating margin of 6.1 to 6.4 percent.
(1 euro = $1.1314)
(Editing by David Holmes)