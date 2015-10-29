(Adds details, trader, shares)
MILAN Oct 29 Truck and tractor maker CNH
Industrial cut its full-year sales goal after
reporting a larger-than-expected 53 percent drop in
third-quarter profit for its industrial activities, hit by
continued weak demand for farming machinery.
Milan-listed shares in the group fell more than 4 percent on
the news and were down 3.06 percent by 1448 GMT.
"The third-quarter numbers, especially the operating margin,
came in below market expectations and those were quite low
already ... but more than anything the market is reacting to the
fact that the company again trimmed its guidance," a Milan-based
trader said.
The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and
its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial
activities in July-September fell to $245 million from $522
million the previous year.
Industrial sales fell 25 percent to $5.55 billion while net
debt rose to $3.4 billion at the end of September.
Lower commodity prices and falling farm incomes continue to
pressure demand for farming machinery, hitting CNH Industrial
and its peers, including Deere & Co's and AGCO
.
Sales of agricultural equipment make up the lion's share of
CNH Industrial's operations and the continued weakness in that
unit more than offset an improving trend for sales of trucks and
buses. Performance in its construction equipment unit came in
flat during the quarter, also pressured by weaker volumes in
Latin America (LATAM).
CNH Industrial said it expected the "continued demand
weakness primarily in LATAM and ongoing strength of the U.S.
dollar will have a negative impact on the revenue levels
previously forecasted for the fourth quarter".
In a second revision of its sales goal this year, CNH
Industrial said it now expected 2015 industrial sales of $25-26
billion, down from the previous guidance of $26-27 billion.
The group kept its forecast for an operating margin for its
industrial activities unchanged at 5.6-6.0 percent, but analysts
said this may be ambitious, given the 4.9 percent margin
achieved in the first nine months of the year.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Valentina Za and Mark
Potter)