* Says market conditions make for challenging deal
environment
* Shares down as much as 31 pct in morning trade
(Adds details, updates share movement)
Sept 15 Chinese insurer CNinsure Inc
said a consortium led by its Chief Executive Yinan Hu has
"unanimously determined" to withdraw a go-private offer, citing
market conditions and near-term volatility, sending its shares
to a more than two-year low.
Shares of the property, casualty and life insurer, which
fell as much as 31 percent to $7.36, recouped some losses to
trade down 23 percent at $8.24 in morning trade on Nasdaq. The
stock was the biggest percentage loser on the exchange.
The withdrawal makes this the second deal to fall through in
as many days due to market volatility.
On Wednesday, Avis Budget Group dropped out of a
bidding battle with Hertz Global Holdings Inc for
smaller rival Dollar Thrifty , as market conditions have
made financing buyouts with debt more expensive.
In May, a consortium of TPG Asia V MU Inc, Kingsford
Resources Ltd -- a company controlled by Hu and entities
affiliated to him -- and CDH Inservice Ltd had offered to take
the company private in a deal valued at $953 million.
"We still have full confidence in the growth prospects of
the company in view of our strong cash position, industry
leadership and well-proven growth model," Hu said in a
statement.
The withdrawal comes a fortnight after the insurer had said
it would buy two insurance agencies for 25 million yuan ($3.9
million) to strengthen its network in Guangdong province.
($1 = 6.396 Chinese Yuan)
