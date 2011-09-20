(Follows alerts)

* Companies to develop, distribute insurance products under pact

* CNinsure shares up 5.5 pct before market

Sept 20 Chinese insurer CNinsure Inc said it will partner with the property insurance unit of American International Group, to develop and distribute custom-made insurance products.

Under the agreement, CNinsure will also work with Chartis Insurance Co China Ltd., a unit of AIG's Chartis Inc, on outsource claims services, the company said in a statement.

CNinsure shares were trading up 5.5 percent at $7.71 in pre-market trade.

The stock, which has fallen nearly a third since a CEO-led consortium withdrew its going-private offer on Sept. 15 , closed at $7.31 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)