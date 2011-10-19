SINGAPORE Oct 19 CNMC Goldmine Holdings Ltd, which currently operates a mine in Malaysia, on Wednesday launched an initial public offering in Singapore to raise S$16.4 million ($12.9 million).

CNMC, which made a loss of $1.7 million last year, is the first gold mining firm to take advantage of new rules aimed at attracting early stage mineral, oil and gas firms to list on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board.

The firm said it will place 41.1 million shares, of which 17.2 million are vendor shares, at S$0.40 each.

Trading of the shares is slated to start on Oct 28.

CNMC currently has a gold mine in Kelantan, Malaysia as well as an ore processing facility. Its mining rights to the area, which covers 10 square kilometres, expires on April 7, 2018.

The company expects to produce 6,000 ounces of gold this year, with output rising to 31,500 ounces next year and 58,100 ounces by 2014.

Chris Lim, CNMC's CEO, said the firm's cost of production is estimated at $450-$550 per ounce, way below the current market price of spot gold which is around $1,650 an ounce.

PrimePartners Corporate Finance is the issue manager and joint placement agent for the IPO. ($1 = 1.271 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)