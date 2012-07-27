* Walton to depart on Dec. 31
* CNN ratings have been stumbling
* Network trails Fox News, MSNBC in ratings this year
(Adds analyst quote, background)
By Liana B. Baker
July 27 CNN Worldwide President Jim Walton said
on Friday he is leaving the once-dominant cable news network,
which has been plagued by low ratings in recent years.
Phil Kent, chief executive of Turner Broadcasting, will
begin a search for a new president, the network said. Walton is
departing on Dec. 31.
"CNN needs new thinking. That starts with a new leader who
brings a different perspective, different experiences and a new
plan," said Walton, 54, CNN's president since 2003.
Walton will be staying on to oversee presidential election
coverage, allowing CNN time to search for a new executive who
can then start with a clean slate at the beginning of 2013.
"It makes sense to use the next six months that program
themselves with the Olympics, the conventions, the election and
the inauguration to plot wholesale changes for next year," said
Davidson Goldin, former editorial director at MSNBC.
CNN, founded in 1980 and now owned by Time Warner Inc
, has tried to hold the middle ground in its news
coverage, a position that some blame for its ratings erosion,
while ratings have risen for competitors Fox News and MSNBC,
which blend news with opinion and political commentary.
News Corp owns Fox, while MSNBC is now owned by
cable giant Comcast Corp after its purchase of NBC two
years ago.
The opinion programs on No. 1 cable news network Fox News
skew conservative, while commentaries on MSNBC leans liberal.
From last September until the week ended July 22, CNN has
trailed both networks, pulling in an average of 584,000 total
viewers in prime time, compared with Fox's 1.82 million viewers
and MSNBC's 726,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.
For the second quarter, CNN posted its weakest prime time
ratings in 21 years, and total viewers fell 35 percent from a
year earlier. It also received criticism in June for initially
misreporting a Supreme Court health-care ruling.
CNN is now tasked with finding a new leader that will need
to both boost ratings to drive revenue growth and reinvent the
network's brand, said Outsell Inc media analyst Ken Doctor.
"Instead of just moving the pieces around which is what
they've done on TV, they've got to rethink what they stand for
and what they want the audience to believe about CNN and what it
delivers," Doctor said.
Industry sources said CNN should go outside the network for
Walton's replacement to inject new energy into what they believe
has become a stodgy brand. One name press reports have
speculated upon for CNN in recent months is Jeff Zucker, who
gained a reputation as a news producing whiz while at the
"Today" show. Zucker's producing talent helped him rise all the
way to the CEO post at NBC before being ousted in the Comcast
takeover. He is now producing "Katie," the new talk show hosted
by Katie Couric that is premiering on ABC this fall.
But if CNN decides to look in-house for Walton's successor
industry observers said possible candidates could include the
head of its U.S. operations, Ken Jautz, and Mark Whitaker, an
executive vice president and managing editor.
One positive for CNN under Walton's stewardship has been its
financial performance; the network is highly profitable. This
year, CNN is on track to post record operating profit of $600
million.
"When Jim Walton assumed the presidency of CNN in 2003, it
was underperforming and earnings were in serious decline," said
Time Warner Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes in a statement. "Since
then, he and CNN have tripled earnings, doubled margin and
delivered annual growth of 15 percent."
CNN also reaps profit from its affiliate fees which are on
the pricier side for cable networks, according to SNL Kagan. The
research firm estimates that CNN currently charges carriers fees
of 57 cents per subscriber per month, which tops MSNBC's 18
cents per subscriber but trails Fox's 90 cents per subscriber.
Under Walton, CNN debuted shows such as "Anderson Cooper
360" and "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," according to
CNN's website.
CNN's domestic network has been undergoing a programming
makeover in recent years that has produced mixed results. Its
highest-rated host, Larry King, ended his 25-year run on "Larry
King Live" in December 2010. "Piers Morgan Tonight," the show
that now fills King's old timeslot, has grown into a solid
ratings performer for CNN.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, however, is "Parker
Spitzer," a talk show that featured fallen New York Governor
Eliot Spitzer and Pulitzer-prize winning conservative columnist
Kathleen Parker. The hiring of Spitzer brought CNN massive
criticism, but it was Parker who was booted off the show after
just four months. Spitzer did a short stint as a solo host but
is no longer on CNN either; he now hosts a show for Al Gore's
Current TV.
Time Warner shares closed up 1.6 percent at $38.98 on
Friday. The company reports second-quarter earnings Aug. 1.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; editing by Peter Lauria, M.D.
Golan and Tim Dobbyn)