HONG KONG Aug 24 China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday that production losses since the shutdown of platforms B and C in China's northern Bohai Bay totalled 22,000 barrels per day.

In July, CNOOC Ltd said it suspended production of both platoforms, operated by a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips in the Penglai 19-3 oilfield. (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)