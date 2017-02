(Corrects to show company said leak has led to output loss of 62,000 bpd, not 40,000 bpd.)

BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 26 China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday that a recent oil leak at its Penglai 19-3 field has led to a production loss of up to 62,000 barrels per day.

Chief Financial Officer Zhong Hua made the comments at a conference call with media.

CNOOC said production in the third quarter fell 9.1 percent year on year to 80.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, mainly due to halted production at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield in Bohai Bay and the natural decline of certain fields. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Alison Lui; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)